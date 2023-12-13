‘Biggest News Of The Morning’: Jim Jordan Points To Six Words From Hunter That Represent ‘A Huge Change’

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said six words that Hunter Biden told reporters on Wednesday represent a “huge change” in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Hunter defied republicans’ subpoena for closed-door testimony on Wednesday, saying he would only testify publicly. House republicans have threatened to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress.

Jordan briefly spoke with reporters on Capitol Hill after Hunter’s defiance.

“Some Republicans I talked to on the committee — [inaudible]. They want to file articles of impeachment … Do you feel like you have seen enough now?” a reporter asked.

“I have said I think the evidence is compelling but we still need to talk [to some other witnesses.] We need to talk to the two individuals part of Blue Star Strategies, Sally Painter and [inaudible]. Those are people we need to talk to. With the vote we get those individuals in in a more timely fashion and we get the documents we want,” Jordan said. (RELATED: Most Americans Aren’t Buying Joe Biden’s Ignorance Defense On Hunter’s Business Dealings: POLL)

WATCH:

“One hour ago I think the biggest takeaway was the statement from Mr. Biden where he said ‘my father was not financially involved in the business.’ That is a huge change, which means, sort of means he is involved. I think that’s how anyone with common-sense would read it. He has been involved just not financially,” Jordan continued. “That is a huge departure for everything they have said now for the last 3 1/2 years.

“The White House’s story has changed multiple times, the Justice Department story has changed multiple times how they handled this investigation. But the story that hasn’t changed, the testimony that has been consistent and stood up to cross examination is the two whistleblowers. Their story has not changed and frankly it’s been buttressed and reinforced by – we’ve done eight different depositions of people involved in the investigation at the Justice Department…None of them have refuted what those guys say. So over time it just keeps changing from the White House. This statement today I think is the biggest news of the morning I guess along with the fact he didn’t show up which he’s supposed to do.”

President Biden has maintained that he did not interact with Hunter’s business associates despite a vast amount of evidence to the contrary. New emails released by the House Ways and Means Committee show then-Vice President Biden using a pseudonym to exchange more than 50 emails with Hunter’s associate Eric Schwerin.

When asked about the emails, Biden called them “lies.”

Archives from Hunter’s abandoned laptop shows the then-Vice President used a separate email alias to cue his son into his planned meeting with the then president of Ukraine.