Obamas And Alex Jones Seem To Agree On How The American Empire Ends, According To ‘Leave The World Behind’

This article features spoilers from the Netflix film “Leave The World Behind.”

When one person tells you something, be a skeptic. When two people tell you something, do your own research. When two people from opposite sides of the political and ideological spectrum show you the same thing … you better pay attention.

“Leave The World Behind,” a new Netflix film with creative direction from former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, dropped in December. The story follows a family, led by Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, and their two children (Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans) who spend the weekend at a rental out on Long Island to escape the bustle of the city. When the home’s owners return (Mahershala Ali, Myha’la Herrold), Roberts becomes a panicky racist Karen, despite them telling her New York City has been hit by a major blackout.

The film starts awkwardly, taking at least 40 minutes for the plot to even out. But as it goes on, it gets better. Well, the dialogue doesn’t get better. The Hitchcockian direction and artistic flare make this a visually stunning film. But the dialogue was clearly designed to paint white people and women of all races as total idiots who hate everyone of another color. You’re supposed to stay mad about the race stuff throughout the film, especially when Roberts does what can only be described as an “Elaine” dance.

It’s almost like the film’s creatives (the Obamas and others) wanted people to focus on their race-baiting instead of what the film actually tells us: How the fall of America will play out. (RELATED: ‘Starvation, Death, Destruction’: Superstar Actor Dennis Quaid Makes Strange Warning To Society)

It’ll start with major infrastructure attacks. Our satellites will be shut down, rendering all forms of modern communication utterly useless. From here, our enemies will spread misinformation about those responsible for the attacks, turning us against each other along racial lines. It’s a classic coup scenario.

And if/when it happens in real life, it’ll absolutely work. I’ve been telling my friends and family how vulnerable we are from an attack like this for years, and none of you listen to me. Some of you still don’t, just like how all the women in this film run around like headless chickens as their empire collapses around them.

At one point, Mackenzie’s character tells her mother about a “The Man Who Lived By The River” parable, quoted in the show “The West Wing” (and yes, I laughed out loud at the comment she made about the Sorkin seasons). It’s a story about a man who prays to God to save him from catastrophe. God sends him a million different ways to survive, but the man ignores them. When he reached Heaven, he asked God why he died.

He was ignorant. His eyes were closed, God tells him. That’s why he died. And most of you have your eyes closed right now because you blindly believe the American Empire could withstand a combined attack from Russia, China, Iran and most of the other world nations who would choose them over us in a heartbeat.

Laugh at this movie, and you’re an idiot. Roll your eyes and say “This would never happen,” and become the first victim when it does. Every. Single. The thing is, this film is terrifyingly accurate to what could really happen here in the U.S.

When Alex Jones went on Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show in December, he described a scenario for 2024 not so dissimilar to what this film depicted. His analysis focused mostly on the terror cells who are currently lying in wait throughout the U.S. for their moment to mobilize in an all-out ground offensive. This action would be best achieved after all telecommunications are shut down … which means Jones and the Obamas both envision a reality where all of this happens.

This reality could come to fruition within the next 12 months. (RELATED: You Won’t Be Able To Sleep After Learning How Vulnerable We Are In ‘Grid Down, Power Up’)

Do I think “Leave The World Behind” is a form of predictive programming? No. But I don’t know whether my mindset comes from a place of hope, or because I know my friends and family read these articles and I want to see how they react afterward.

If you’re not scared about the Obamas and Alex Jones drawing similar conclusions to our impending downfall … and how easy it would be for a terrorist organization, or team of hostile nations, to take down America … then you probably won’t make it through the first wave. And I certainly won’t be around to help any of you.