‘Our Life Is Destroyed!’ BodyCam Shows Former NFL Player Fuming After Apparent Argument With Wife

Police bodycam captured footage of Kroy Biermann shouting “Our life is destroyed!” after an apparent altercation with his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak.

Newly released video showed Biermann’s apparent rage after one of the couples’ four children called police for help, believing their mother was in danger during the Nov. 20 incident, according to TMZ. The former NFL player was apparently fuming and visibly frustrated as he exchanged words with police officers and repeatedly threw his hands in the air while shouting loudly, as seen in the videos posted by the outlet.

“We’re just having an argument … about our fuckin’ life … our life, it’s destroyed!” Biermann said, when police asked him what led to his apparent explosive reaction after directing him away from Zolciak.

“It’s all a bunch of bullshit … everything she does!” he said, per the body camera footage.

The bodycam footage shows the police pressing him for more information, but Biermann quickly clammed up and apparently refused to provide more details.

“I’m not doing this!” he shouted.

Biermann gestured wildly at the Range Rover that Zolciak was seated in.

“This is narcissistic behavior!” he yelled as he pointed at his estranged wife.

Police officers attending the scene attempted to calm him down but he continued to shout.

“‘Cause our life is destroyed!” he said again, eventually walking toward the officer with the body camera, then backing off when warned.

Bodycam footage of the officers’ conversations with Zolciak showed her frantic reaction as she wiped her nose and attempted to calm herself down.

“He was trying to not let me leave,” she said as she described running down the driveway in her robe in an effort to get help from her neighbors. (RELATED: Judge Forces Former NFL Player To Surrender Rolls-Royce In Repo Case: REPORT)

She alleged Biermann chased her down the driveway shouting, “I don’t give a fuck about these neighbors you dumb bitch!”

Zolciak claimed she felt frightened being around Biermann and alleged he was suffering from mental illness, TMZ reported.

Police eventually succeeded in calming both parties down and Zolciak left the residence while Biermann remained home with his children, according to TMZ.