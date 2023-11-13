Photos Purportedly Show White House Cocaine Stash Discovered Over Summer

Newly released photos reportedly show the cocaine stash discovered in the White House in July, according to a public records request by the Daily Mail.

During a routine security sweep of the White House on July 2, the Secret Service discovered a bag of cocaine in the West Wing, two days after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was seen leaving the premises. The Secret Service reportedly provided photos of the bag of cocaine inside a White House phone locker in a public records request to the Daily Mail.

The White House was evacuated after the Secret Service found the cocaine because it was initially thought to be anthrax. A Secret Service investigation complete with Fingerprints and DNA testing could not determine a suspect for the leftover cocaine. As a part of its investigation, the Secret Service reviewed the White House visitor logs as well as “surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals.”

We can exclusively reveal at Daily Mail the first images of the White House cubby where cocaine was found in July in a West Wing processing room. The case remains unsolved after the US Secret Service closed it after just two weeks due to ‘lack of evidence.’ pic.twitter.com/jPwaFHrSyx — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) November 13, 2023

A majority of Americans, 63%, believe the Secret Service’s failure to determine who the cocaine belongs to is a “problem,” according to a WPA poll conducted on behalf of Club for Growth. Forty-one percent of Americans say it is a “very big problem,” while 30% believe it is not a problem.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has previously dismissed speculation the cocaine could have belonged to any member of the Biden family.

“The Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question, it’s actually incredibly irresponsible, and I’ll just leave it there,” Jean-Pierre said July 7.