Florida Launches Glorious Investigation Into FSU Getting Royally Screwed By College Football Playoff Committee

The Sunshine State really is where it’s at, and damn, I love my governor!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, per the orders of the best governor in the United States in Gov. Ron DeSantis, has officially opened up an antitrust investigation into the College Football Playoff committee’s decision to royally screw the Florida State Seminoles out of the CFP. (RELATED: UNC Quarterback, Potential No. 1 Pick Drake Maye Declares For The NFL Draft)

Prior to announcing the development on social media, Moody issued a civil investigative demand letter to the College Football Playoff committee — a committee that looks like a group of corrupt elites, by the way, but I digress. And in her announcement, she made it perfectly clear that she’s a fan of the Florida Gators, the Seminoles rival, but said that it was obvious that some kind of injustice was brought on against the Noles.

“I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida attorney general, and I know injustice when I see it,” noted Moody. “No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws. As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers — not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football.”

WATCH:

I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it. That is why we are fighting for the #Unconquered @FSUFootball team and demanding answers from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. In Florida, merit matters. If it’s… pic.twitter.com/DFlh7mmLWD — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) December 12, 2023

Damn, I’m so proud to be a Floridian! Let’s get ’em!