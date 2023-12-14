Oh Snap! We Have Another Potential Bigfoot Sighting Caught On Video!

We have another potential Bigfoot sighting, ladies and gentlemen! And yes, it’s another blurry (yet fascinating) video!

It’s funny … when I first saw this video, there was a quote attached that read, “‘What if Bigfoot is NATURALLY blurry?’ – Unknown” — I got a nice little chuckle out of that.

But it’s true, why does every Bigfoot video have to be blurry? And what happens if we do come across a crisp video one day and it happens to be a high quality shot of Bigfoot? Will all of the blurry footage and actual hoaxes taint a REAL Bigfoot sighting? Will people automatically not believe? (RELATED: Man Tries To Kill A Single Cockroach And Instead Blows Up His Apartment: REPORT)

These questions and more are typically what hold people back from taking the Bigfoot phenomenon seriously, but a woman named Kelley didn’t let all of that negative energy stop her from filming a potential Sasquatch and then sharing it with the world.

Kelley’s sighting took place at a remote campground area in the Blue Mountains in Oregon, with her video showing an ape-looking figure walking up a hillside. Originally, she thought it was a human, and decided to whip out her phone and zoom in to get a closer look for her daughter, who was skeptical. And when she zoomed in, she didn’t see a human, but rather a possible Bigfoot.

The video was published on YouTube by the channel Rocky Mountain Sasquatch.

WATCH:

Definitely an interesting video. And now it’s got me thinking about whether Florida’s skunk ape is real.

All I know is that America is still a very wild place, there are spots here that have had minimal exploration. A creature like Bigfoot or the skunk ape could totally exist.

Am I a believer? I go back and forth, but if I was a betting man (and I am), I’d go ahead and take the wager that they’re real.