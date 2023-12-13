Dummy Tries To Kill A Single Cockroach And Instead Blows Up His Apartment: REPORT

What a dummy…

Not a single soul on God’s green Earth wants to come across a cockroach in their house. They’re absolutely disgusting, can be full of all kinds of diseases and are extremely hard to kill. Well, unless you step on those fools, but even then, you have to worry about those diseases flying up in the air from their dead corpses.

Some guy in Japan had to deal with one of these bad boys, and ended up taking a pretty big L in the cockroach battle that popped off in his apartment. (RELATED: We Have The Footage Of The Dead Longhorn Being Dumped On Oklahoma State’s Campus, And Just … What The Hell?)

A 54-year-old Japanese man in Kumamoto (on the island of Kyushu) happened to discover a single cockroach in his apartment Dec. 10, according to The Straits Times. His strategy was to “spray a bunch of roach killer all over the place,” but it massively backfired — literally.

Following around a minute of spraying the cockroach killer, an explosion occurred that was big enough to cause minor injuries and completely bow out his balcony window, according to police, per The Straits Times.

Apparently, the explosion was the result of spraying too much insecticide on a kotatsu, which is a heating table used to warm up Japanese homes, per the outlet.

Man blows up his apartment trying to kill cockroach with insecticide https://t.co/34bYxR57cH pic.twitter.com/bcwXTANXMO — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2023

This dude’s just lucky he doesn’t live in Florida. There’s cockroaches all over the shop in this state. I personally take my chances and just stomp on those guys, problem solved, but that’s just me … better than being like this guy.