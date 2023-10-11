RED ALERT! We Have A Potential Bigfoot Sighting And It’s Not The Same Ol’ BS Blurry Video We’re Accustomed To

I’m thinkin’ we got something legit here.

Now normally when a new Bigfoot video comes out (and boy, do I love the content), it’s usually a blurry mess, but if it manages to get past the visual test — which doesn’t happen much — conversations then spark up about if it’s the real Bigfoot or “if it’s somebody in a monkey suit.” I hear that one a lot.

But with this latest video I’ve got for you today, not only does it pass the blurry test (this bad boy is clear as hell), but this isn’t looking like somebody in a monkey suit. As a matter of fact, the person who recorded the video was riding a train, and then on top of that, the clip was published by the Denver Gazette’s OutThere Colorado. So we’ve got some big time reporting around this thing, ladies and gentlemen.

Just check out the zoomed in photo on their website. That’s a pretty crisp shot of what I’m thinking may be Bigfoot.

And here’s the video:

This is the first solid evidence that we’ve had of Bigfoot in quite a while.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s my journalistic responsibility to say that it’s potentially Bigfoot and possibly a sighting and all that yada, yada, ya, but if you ask me — Andrew Powell, the individual — dude, that’s Bigfoot. Either that, or we have some ape out in the Colorado wilderness who has the ability to walk just like a human, and no, it’s not somebody in a damn suit. Just look at the evidence yourself, I still can’t get over that photo, it’s clearly the legendary beast. (RELATED: Video Shows Gargantuan Hippo Attacking Photographers In Africa)

Ring the sirens, ladies and gentlemen. We’ve got a legit Bigfoot sighting here.