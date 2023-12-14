Larry David Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Future Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Television producer and comedian Larry David announced the iconic HBO Max series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” will return for its final season after a 24-year run.

The comedy masterpiece will air Feb. 4 on HBO, bringing an end to one of the most beloved HBO comedy series of the last two decades, according to HBO. David, the creator of “Curb” and “Seinfeld,” said his departure from the show will allow him to become “who God intended” him to be, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

“As ‘Curb’ comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement, according to the NYP. “And so, ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

He’s the last of his kind. The final season of #CurbYourEnthusiasm premieres February 4 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/bk56l90EDx — HBO (@HBO) December 14, 2023

The series finale will air April 7, according to the NYP. (RELATED: Larry David Goes On Passionate Rant About Eliminating Kickers From The NFL)

David announced last year the show would return for a 12th season while attending the TV Academy event at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in April 2022.

The series first aired in 2000 and has earned 51 Emmy nominations and two victories, according to the NYP. It won an Emmy in 2012 for Single Camera Direction in the episode “Palestinian Chicken,” and its director, Robert Weide, won a 2003 Emmy for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series.