Video Shows Gospel Singer Dropping Dead Mid-Performance: REPORT

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique reportedly died while performing on stage Wednesday night, appearing to collapse in front of a crowd of people.

The late 30-year-old recording artist Henrique lost his life while performing a song live at a religious festival in his home country of Brazil — and the incident was caught on video, TMZ reported.

After the artist fell to the floor, people around him raced over to offer immediate aid as the audience glanced at the tragic situation in hysterics.

He was then rushed to a nearby medical center, where he ultimately was pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

The last song the singer sang before his death was “Vai Ser Tão Lindo,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Prince Constantin Dies Suddenly At Age 51)

The singer reportedly joked about being weary before his final performance, telling a friend backstage “‘I’m tired. I’m tired,” Daily Mail reported. “That why I want fame. I’m tired.” (RELATED: Adele Reveals She Collapsed Backstage During Concert)

The singer leaves behind a wife, Suilan Barreto, as well as a baby daughter, Zoe, who was born Oct. 19, according to Daily Mail.

Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, stated the international gospel star died as a result of suffering a massive heart attack, TMZ reported.