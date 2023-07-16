Bryan Adams Gets Mic Grabbed By Stage-Jumper While Playing His Signature Hit Song

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams was interrupted by a stage jumper who grabbed the mic while the hitmaker was performing his classic song “Summer of 69” at a July 7 show in Salt Lake City.

The stage-jumping young man successfully made it up to Adams’ mic and belted out the lyrics from the first verse “Bought it at the five and dime,” before being ushered off stage by security at the Utah venue, Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR) reported. Adams remained cool, calm and collected and didn’t miss a beat — nailing the next part of the smash hit song — swimmingly.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Adams remained unperturbed.

Adams took to Instagram to post a clip of the incident with a caption that read "Sometimes you just gotta laugh…"

Adams told American Songwriter that the 1985 song has a double meaning that had nothing to do with the year 1969 but more to do with sex and reminiscing, “[f]or me, the ’69 was a metaphor for making love, not about the year. I had someone in Spain ask me once why I wrote the first line I had my first real sex dream… I had to laugh,” Adams said.

Back in 1985, the song reached its highest point on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 5 in August and September of that year, according to Billboard.