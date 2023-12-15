Police Arrest Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend After She Hits Him On Camera: REPORT

Police reportedly arrested Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend for aggravated battery, witness tampering and felony criminal mischief after she allegedly attacked the rapper.

Video footage of the incident showed the rapper’s girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, apparently taking several swings at the singer with the large piece of wood. She could also be seen repeatedly whacking his Bentley and apparently causing damage to the luxury vehicle, in a video shared by the rapper to his Instagram story and later posted by TMZ.

The domestic dispute reportedly unfolded at Tekashi’s residence in Florida. Police attended the scene, and upon speaking with Tekashi, he revealed he and Yailin had been arguing back and forth all day, according to TMZ. He said the situation eventually escalated to the point that she became physically violent and told police she hit him as well as his vehicle, according to the police report, obtained by TMZ.

Tekashi told police Yailin hit him with the two-by-four and claimed she kicked his Bentley’s side mirror and allegedly used a ground stake to break his windshield, according to TMZ. One of the videos he posted to his social media account shows Yailin apparently swinging the large piece of wood at him at least four times.

The rapper produced cell phone video footage he took of the scene and proceeded to tell police Yailin also yanked on his hair during their scuffle, TMZ reported.

Police said Yailin alleged that Tekashi was refusing to return her money and passport, which reportedly caused her to become upset. Yailin said she attempted to leave his home, but he allegedly stopped her from doing so, which is what triggered her anger, according to TMZ.

Yailin then admitted she proceeded to damage his car in order “to cause him financial hardship,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Failure To Appear In Court)

The video showed police walking Yailin to their vehicle as she was taken into custody.

The situation continues to unfold.