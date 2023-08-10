REPORT: Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Failure To Appear

Palm Beach Police reportedly arrested rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Wednesday night in Florida on charges of failure to appear for a previously scheduled court date.

Tekashi was booked into Palm beach County Jail and was reportedly released from police custody just three hours after being taken in, according to Page Six. The famous rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has faced a number of run-ins with the law since being released from a two-year jail stint on a plea bargain, after testifying against the Nine Trey Gang, according to The New York Times.

The famous artist was attacked in March by what he described as “three or four thugs.” The incident transpired when he was in an LA Fitness bathroom in Florida, where he had stopped in for a workout.

A graphic video of the violent beating surfaced quickly, and showed to men aggressively beating up Tekashi as he lay on the bathroom floor and tried to protect his head from their repetitive blows. One of the men could be heard telling him to “shut the fuck up,” while kicking him in the stomach and punching him in the head. The video circulated widely on social media. (RELATED: Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Kodak Black After He Tested Positive For Fentanyl)

Details surrounding the outstanding failure to appear charges and the purpose of the scheduled court appearance have not yet been made available to the public at this time.