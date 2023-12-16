Customer Allegedly Shoots Staff Of NYC Smoke Shop After Being Kicked Out: REPORT

A man who had been kicked out of a smoke shop in New York City allegedly returned and shot two employees Friday afternoon, according to the New York Post.

The alleged assailant reportedly opened fire on two workers, aged 21 and 22, in a Bronx smoke shop at 2:20 p.m., according to the outlet. The workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. The 21-year-old sustained a stomach wound and underwent immediate surgery; the 22-year-old was shot in the leg and is currently receiving medical attention, according to the outlet.

The alleged shooter is believed to have been ejected from the establishment just two days earlier, an investigation revealed, the outlet reported. The motive, however, remains unclear if there was any interaction between the suspect and the victims before the shooting.

2 workers shot inside NYC smoke shop by customer who was allegedly kicked out earlier this week: NYPD https://t.co/EKccl2QkLm pic.twitter.com/peGJN8JTsx — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2023

The older victim has reportedly been uncooperative with police inquiries, according to the New York Post. The suspect remains at large as of the time of publication. (RELATED: Teenage Fast Food Employee Shot Over Allegedly Botching Drink Order)

