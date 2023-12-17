FBI Arrests Chance Comanche Over Las Vegas Woman’s Alleged Kidnapping And Murder

NBA G League player Chance Comanche was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Friday, Fox News Digital reported.

The 27-year-old player for the Stockton Kings, a G League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, was taken into custody by FBI agents in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old medical assistant, according to Fox News Digital. Marayna Rodgers went missing in Las Vegas earlier this month. Comanche is now facing charges of first-degree kidnapping.

Comanche was booked into the Sacramento County Jail without the option of bail, as indicated by the jail records, as reported by Fox News Digital. His arrest led to an immediate release from the Stockton Kings, though both the Kings and the NBA have yet to comment on the situation. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Investigating Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Josh Giddey For Alleged Relationship With 15-Year-Old)

Sacramento Kings G League player Chance Comanche arrested by FBI in connection to woman’s disappearance in Las Vegas https://t.co/EthjDjqCfo pic.twitter.com/7yR5tPSUuU — New York Post (@nypost) December 17, 2023

The victim was last seen with Comanche’s alleged girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, before her disappearance, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Harnden is charged with first-degree kidnapping in relation to Rodgers’ disappearance, Fox News Digital reported. She is currently held in a Las Vegas jail with bond set at $500,000. Comanche played a G League game in Nevada the night before Rodgers was reported missing. He was also present for a game in Portland, Oregon, the following day.

Following the arrests of the suspects, law enforcement officials gathered additional details leading to the discovery of a body in a desert region in Nevada, LVMPD added. Authorities have confirmed, through the Clark County Coroner’s assessment, that the remains belong to Rodgers.

Investigators have subsequently escalated the charges against Harnden and Comanche to include murder, LVMPD added. Harnden was accused of detaining Rodgers against her will. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan, who set Harnden’s bail, emphasized the urgency of being notified if Rodgers is found alive, Fox News Digital added. In a separate but related incident, Harnden faces an additional theft charge for allegedly stealing a Rolex.

Comanche’s court date was scheduled for Dec. 19.