REPORT: NBA Investigating Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Josh Giddey For Alleged Relationship With 15-Year-Old

Reporters asked Josh Giddey about allegations of his sexual relationship with a minor

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is investigating Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey for an alleged “improper relationship” with a 15-year-old girl, according to ESPN. 

Giddey, 21, first came under fire after allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor emerged earlier this week, ESPN reported. 

When asked about the allegations following the Thunder’s Friday practice, Giddey said, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” the outlet noted. 

His coach, Mark Daigneault, also declined to comment, calling it a “personal matter,” according to ESPN. (RELATED: ‘Nasty A*s Sex Addict’: Third Woman Comes Forward With Claims About Zion Williamson’s Love Life)

Giddey, originally from Melbourne, Australia, joined Thunder as the sixth-overall pick in the 2021 draft, the team’s website noted. This season he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, having played a crucial role in Thunder’s current six-game win streak.