REPORT: NBA Investigating Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Josh Giddey For Alleged Relationship With 15-Year-Old

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is investigating Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey for an alleged “improper relationship” with a 15-year-old girl, according to ESPN.

Giddey, 21, first came under fire after allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor emerged earlier this week, ESPN reported.

The NBA is looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl, a league spokesman said Friday. https://t.co/2rKNKJQ1FL — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2023

When asked about the allegations following the Thunder’s Friday practice, Giddey said, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” the outlet noted.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.” – Josh Giddey on the social media allegations (via @Rylan_Stiles) pic.twitter.com/bYpGy6owav — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2023

His coach, Mark Daigneault, also declined to comment, calling it a “personal matter,” according to ESPN. (RELATED: ‘Nasty A*s Sex Addict’: Third Woman Comes Forward With Claims About Zion Williamson’s Love Life)

Mark Daigneault was asked about the Josh Giddey situation: pic.twitter.com/VfKsPP31m0 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

Giddey, originally from Melbourne, Australia, joined Thunder as the sixth-overall pick in the 2021 draft, the team’s website noted. This season he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, having played a crucial role in Thunder’s current six-game win streak.