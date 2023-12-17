‘General Hospital’ actor Jack Axelrod Dies At 93

Notable actor Jack Axelrod passed away Nov. 28 in Los Angeles at the age of 93, Entertainment Weekly (EW) reported.

Axelrod died of natural causes, his representative, Jennifer Garland, confirmed to EW. “I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family,” she said in a statement, according to EW. “We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets.”

Axelrod’s career spanned decades, gracing both the small screen and the stage with his dynamic presence, according to EW. Before his foray into acting, Axelrod served in the Korean War. His journey into the world of entertainment began at the University of California, Berkeley, where he initially studied architecture. (RELATED: ‘Days Of Our Lives,’ ‘General Hospital’ Actor Dies At 50)

Axelrod’s passion for acting took root even as he worked as a licensed architect in Washington, EW reported. This passion eventually led him to study under actress Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio in New York City for six years.

Axelrod’s most memorable role was in “General Hospital,” where he played Victor Jerome, a character remembered for his rivalry with Angus McKay (portrayed by Guy Doleman).

His versatility as an actor was further showcased in a range of guest roles in shows like “My Name Is Earl,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Star Trek: Voyager,” among many others. His film appearances included roles in “Hancock,” “Little Fockers” and “Super 8.”

Axelrod’s passion for acting wasn’t confined to his performances; he also contributed to the field by teaching at various universities, including Pennsylvania State University, Temple University and CalArts, and served as a guest teacher at the Speiser/Sturges Acting Studio in Los Angeles.