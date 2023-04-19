Ray Romano Reveals How ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Was Named

Ray Romano revealed the interesting way his show took on the name of “Everybody Loves Raymond” during a Wednesday interview on “Good Morning America.”

The origin of the show’s name took form in the most unexpected way.

“My brother was a New York City police officer, and he used to compare our lives and he would say, ‘I go to work, I get shot at. Raymond goes to work and everybody loves Raymond,’” the comedian said. “That was a sarcastic comment” he noted.

He went on to explain how the name seemed to stick with CBS executives.

“They used it as a working title when we were writing it,” Romano said.

“And I was so petrified, and he goes, ‘no, no, we’ll change it.’ And then CBS fell in love with the title, and here we are,” he said.

“It works, I’m not complaining. We did ok,” Romano joked, as he recalled the odd way the show was named.

“But as an insecure comedian and all you don’t want it. And then you know people are going to use it, they’re going to do a play on words, ‘well, not everybody,’ you get a bad review or whatever.” (RELATED: Paul Rudd Describes Mixed Feelings About Being Part Of The ‘Friends’ Franchise)

“And they still do, but it’s ok. I’m hanging in there,” Romano said.

“Everybody Loves Raymond” aired on CBS from 1996 to 2005 and earned 15 Primetime Emmys. Romano earned two outstanding comedy series wins and a win for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for his role as Ray Barone on the show, according to IMDb.

“Feels like another lifetime, it really does,” Romano said in the interview.