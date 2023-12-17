‘Enormous Amount Of Evidence’: Jonathan Turley Says Joe Biden’s Connection To His Son’s ‘Corruption’ Is ‘Impeachable’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley stated Sunday that President Joe Biden’s connection to his son, Hunter Biden’s, “corruption” is cause for impeachment given the “enormous amount of evidence.”

Turley appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss the process for the president following the House’s recent resolution to launch an impeachment inquiry. Fox Host Shannon Bream asked the legal analyst about his thoughts on those who claim that there is no “smoking gun” evidence on Biden.

Turley pushed back against the argument stating that not only has there been an “enormous amount” of evidence against the president and his family, but that most people agree it is “influence peddling.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Business Relationship With Chinese Firm Began During Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency, Docs Show)

“It’s simply not true. I mean, there’s been an enormous amount of evidence put together by the House committees – millions of dollars that have gone through a labyrinth of different accounts and shell companies to Biden family members,” Turley stated.

“There are Biden associates, who said that what the president has said publicly is nonsense, that he did know about this influence peddling. And most people agree that this is influence peddling. This is corruption.”

Turley continued to state that there is no necessity to “really show” that the money had “directly” gone to Biden for him to be impeached, emphasizing the “standard” in federal cases that have involved bribery and other similar crimes.

“But I have to correct one notion that is being bantered about and that is that you have to really show that money went directly to the president. That’s not the standard that in federal cases involving bribery and other crimes, giving money to a principal’s family members is in fact a benefit under federal law. Otherwise, everyone would just give money to family members and say it’s not a bribe, it’s not impeachable,” Turley stated.

“And by the way, it is impeachable. I was lead counsel in the last traditional impeachment trial, my client was impeached because benefits were given to a judge’s family member. So many of these congressmen repeating this argument voted on that impeachment and said, it is impeachable.”

The House passed a resolution Dec. 13 to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden, voting 221-212. Following the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson released a joint statement with fellow Republicans Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The four Republicans stated that not only did the House take a “critical step” into the investigation regarding Biden’s involvement in his family’s foreign affairs, but that “authorizing the inquiry puts us in the strongest position to enforce these subpoenas in court.”