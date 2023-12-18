Honor Guard Collapses During Service For Supreme Court Justice

An honor guard collapsed Monday alongside the casket of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor as she was lying in repose in the Supreme Court.

Video shows a female guard, who looks rather pale, begin to lean backwards into a fellow male guard who appears to grab onto her to steady her. The female guard immediately begins to fall forward as the male guard once again grabs her.

WATCH: Honor guard collapses as Justice Sandra Day O’Connor lies in repose at Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/eeAirDZ9Sq — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) December 18, 2023

The female guard is then seen swaying back and forth before falling completely unconscious as the male guard slowly helps her drop to the floor. Others are seen running over to assist with the emergency while one guard appears to remain standing in front of the casket. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Guard Fainting While Standing Vigil Over Queen’s Coffin)

Another guard returns to his post standing beside the casket as a group of individuals tries to assist the female guard.

It is unclear what occurred.

O’Connor died Dec. 1 at the age of 93 from complications related to advanced dementia, “probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness,” the high court said in a statement.

O’Connor made history as the first female justice after she was appointed to the bench in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. O’Connor retired in 2006 and is perhaps best known for her decisive vote in the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a decision that re-affirmed the right to abortion. The decision was later overturned in 2022.

O’Connor was replaced by Justice Samuel Alito.