Shocking Video Shows Guard Fainting While Standing Vigil Over Queen’s Coffin

A guard holding vigil beside Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in Westminster Hall collapsed and fell face-forward onto the stone floor Thursday.

The dramatic video shows the guard falling off the podium while standing in full uniform next to the Queen’s coffin, according to the Daily Mail. Hundreds of thousands of mourners had gathered to pay their final respects to the monarch when the guard suddenly fell. Just a few moments before he collapsed, the guard can be seen swaying on his feet. He had momentarily taken a step off the podium, then reclaimed his position. A very short time later, he fell forward and hit the stone floor face-first, according to the Mail.

Video : Guard faints while standing watch beside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin pic.twitter.com/CD7ga5aj0j — Nigerian Tribune (@nigeriantribune) September 15, 2022



Loud gasps from the crowd could be heard in the recording. The incident unfolded very quickly, and it was apparent that the guard did not have an opportunity to even put his hands out to break his fall. A changeover of the guard appeared to be taking place just as the man collapsed.

Cameras captured the terrifying fall, but the live stream of the somber service was promptly cut when the guard blacked out, and remained off for several minutes until the situation was resolved. Before the feed cut off, two police officers could be seen rushing to help the guard while his colleagues continued to hold vigil.(RELATED: Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Was Not Invited To See Queen During Her Final Moments)

The Queen’s coffin had been placed on a raised platform and is being guarded at all times by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, The Household Division the and Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, according to the Mail.

The identity of the guard and information about the injuries he may have suffered as a result of the fall have not yet been identified, the Mail reports.