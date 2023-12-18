‘I’d Worry If It Could F*ck’: Ice-T Shares His Thoughts On An AI Version Of Himself

Ice-T said he could potentially embrace artificial intelligence (AI) — minus his reservations the AI version of himself might lack in the sex department.

The famous actor, known best for his work on the long-running series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” spoke about the future of AI ahead of a book launch for Mark Minevich’s “Our Planet Powered By AI,” according to Page Six.

“I think Ice-T could potentially act forever,” he said about himself. There’s just one thing that worries him: “I’d worry if it could fuck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICEMFT (@icet)

Sex was front and center on the famous actor’s mind, as he assessed what kind of life the AI version of himself could live.

Sexual performance may be a stumbling point, but overall, Ice-T seems to understand artificial intelligence is already a part of our lives. He admitted to being neither in favor of nor against the technology, but admits he has resigned to the idea it’s part of our current society.

“I believe it’s coming and we need to just address it as it comes,” he told Page Six.

“There is nothing you can do. One of my favorite quotes from Quincy Jones is, “if you want to lose a fight, fight the future,'” he said.

The famous actor recognizes artificial intelligence could potentially allow him to keep playing the role he loves so much.

“I wouldn’t care. I think to say ‘no’ would be selfish,” Ice-T told Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Entertainment (@wolfentertainment)

“A future AI version of me would be better than me,” he told Page Six. (RELATED: ‘Why Do You Still Follow Her?’: Ice-T Slams Trolls That Criticized His Wife Coco’s Nearly-Nude Photos)

“If you can’t beat them, join them. I am trying to read as much [as I can] to be involved as it grows.”

Ice-T addressed the common fears associated with AI.

“I think people are freaking because they think they are going to lose their jobs — but people can lose their jobs at any time. I don’t think people will lose jobs. They will have different jobs. We will become more computer-ish type people,” he told Page Six.