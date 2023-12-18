This Is What Rushing To Safety Looks Like When The President Is 81

Dazed and Confused isn’t just the name of a classic Led Zeppelin song. It’s also how President Joe Biden reacted when a car slammed into his motorcade late Sunday night.

A man was arrested after police said his car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of the president’s motorcade outside of his Delaware campaign headquarters.

Video shows the president looking off in the distance toward the sound of the crash, seemingly stunned before Secret Service agents rush the president toward an SUV.

A car crashed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday night while he was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed 🔗 https://t.co/cbhRh7L3KV pic.twitter.com/EEoV5FJ6jD — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2023

Despite agents working as fast as they can to get the president to safety, Biden moves rather slow despite the urgency. (RELATED: ‘Something They’re Not Telling Us’: Fox News Host Questions Secret Service Shooting Incident)

The president then takes his time climbing into the vehicle, giving more than enough time to make him a possible target of an attack. He slowly steps on the runner and raises his head above the roof of the SUV for several seconds as his agents look anxiously around him.

Biden eventually makes his way into the vehicle.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were both unharmed.

Secret Service agents were seen with guns drawn surrounding the sedan after the incident. 46-year-old James Cooper was charged with driving under the influence and inattentive driving, though the incident has been ruled an accident, ABC7 reported