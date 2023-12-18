‘Lost All Credibility’: Leo Terrell Reveals Why He Thinks Former Obama Staffers Reportedly Said Biden Was In Trouble

Fox News contributor and lawyer Leo Terrell stated Monday he believes former Obama staffers reportedly doubt President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign due to the fact he’s “lost all credibility” among voters.

Terrell appeared on “Hannity” to discuss a recent New York Magazine story that claimed staffers of former President Barack Obama had visited Biden campaign leaders, only to be allegedly left skeptical and worried the president may be in trouble for the 2024 elections. Guest host Kayleigh McEnany asked the Fox contributor why he believed even former Obama staffers would question Biden’s campaign.

Terrell responded by stating not only has Biden “lost all credibility” among the American people, but he has continuously “lied” and the “American people don’t like liars.” (RELATED: ‘Money Can’t Buy Him Love’: Laura Ingraham Says Even His Massive War Chest Can’t Save Biden’s Floundering Campaign)

“I’ll tell you why Kayleigh — thanks for having me — because Joe Biden has lost all credibility with the American people. He’s unlikable. He used to be called Uncle Joe, but now he’s unlikable. Why? Because he lies, and the American people don’t like liars,” Terrell stated.

“He lied about the border. He lied about Afghanistan. He’s lying about the crime. He’s lying about the economy. He’s lying about inflation. There is nothing that comes out of Joe Biden’s mouth that is the truth. And the American people have nothing in common with Joe’s war stories about Scranton, Pennsylvania. He has nothing in common with the everyday American,” Terrell continued.

“The clip or the fact that Barack Obama is talking about Joe Biden’s in trouble. That was done intentionally because Joe Biden can’t win. The only person, Kayleigh, that believes that Joe Biden can win is Joe Biden. He’s in denial. He needs to show me one poll where he’s ahead. He can’t.”

Biden’s approval ratings have dropped to an all-time low, sitting at just 34% of approval from voters, according to a recent Monmouth University poll. The president has slipped by 4% since September. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low: POLL)

A large portion of voters across the board are dissatisfied with the president’s handling of immigration and inflation. Among his own Democratic Party, 47% disapprove of his handling on immigration and 35% disapprove of his handling of inflation, according to the poll.