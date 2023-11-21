‘Elder Abuse!’: Leo Terrell Says Biden Family’s Failure To Tell Joe To ‘Step Aside’ Will Lead To Trump ‘Landslide’

Fox News contributor and lawyer Leo Terrell called out the Biden family on Tuesday for not telling President Joe Biden to “step aside” for the 2024 election, and predicted that a Biden run will lead to a “landslide” win for former President Donald Trump.

Terrell appeared on Fox News’ show “The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy” to discuss Biden’s current polls and the upcoming presidential election. Host Dagen McDowell asked the Fox contributor if he believed that Biden’s family would discuss with him, over the holiday weekend, the possibility of stepping down for 2024. (RELATED:Leo Terrell Says Trump’s Arrest ‘Will Come Back To Haunt’ Georgia Prosecutors)

“This is the time because, let me tell you right now, his wife, his children, his family — they should all be together for Thanksgiving. And I’m telling you right now I want to be very clear as a lawyer, this is elder abuse! It’s embarrassing. It’s painful,” Terrell stated.

“It’s cringeful to see Joe Biden out there and everyone knows — his family knows better than anyone else, to put him out there — and it’s torture for him to go out there.”

Terrell continued to state that the president’s family needs to tell Biden that in the country’s best interest, he needs to “step aside” for the 2024 elections, emphasizing that if the elections were held today, Trump would win in a “landslide.”(RELATED: CNN’s John King Says Point Blank That ‘The President … Is In Trouble’ After New Poll Data Comes Out)

“They need to talk to him and they need to set aside his ego and say, ‘Hey, in the good of — for the best of this country and for yourself and for your health you got to step aside,’” Terrell continued. “If the election was held today … Donald Trump wins this election by a landslide today, and he’s gonna win it by a landslide in November 2024.”

Many political figures have questioned Biden’s mental health, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who commented on the “cognitive decline” of the president during an interview with Fox Host Sean Hannity.

Biden’s favorability has been dropping in the polls, driving Trump ahead as November 2024 approaches. Trump now leads the current president by two points in a recent NBC national poll, pushing the former president ahead for the first time in the network’s “history” for this election cycle.