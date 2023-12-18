Jury Finds Jonathan Majors Guilty Of Assaulting, Harassing Former Girlfriend

A Manhattan jury convicted famous actor Jonathan Majors of one count of assault and one harassment violation in relation to an altercation with his estranged girlfriend in March.

The guilty verdict was read aloud in court Monday, according to the New York Post. Grace Jabbari claimed to be living in fear of Majors’ violent tendencies and outbursts, and said she ended their two-year-relationship after he struck her in a vehicle provided by a private New York City car service as they drove across the Manhattan Bridge.

Jonathan Majors will be sentenced on February 6. Could face a sentence of 1 year in prison or probation. pic.twitter.com/ravJiIXsIG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 18, 2023

Majors now faces the possibility of one year behind bars as a result of Monday’s verdict, the New York Post reported. The Hollywood actor’s hopes of starring in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films are currently in jeopardy.

The jury deliberated for seven hours over the course of three days before coming to their verdict, according to the Post.

The explosive encounter unfolded after Jabbari snatched Majors’ cell phone after seeing a flirty text message from another woman, according to the New York Post.

She testified Majors twisted her arm behind her back, caused her “excruciating pain” and grabbed her fingers aggressively before striking her.

“I felt like a hard blow across my head,” she said in court.

Surveillance video reportedly showed the actor pushing Jabbari back into the SUV several times as she attempted to exit. (RELATED: ‘I Will Kill Myself’: Jonathan Majors’ Disturbing Text Messages Read in Court)

Prosecutors said Jabbari was treated at Bellevue Hospital for a gash on her right ear as well as a fractured right middle finger, according to the New York Post.

Since his arrest, Majors has maintained his innocence.

This story continues to develop.