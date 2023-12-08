‘I Will Kill Myself’: Jonathan Majors’ Disturbing Text Messages Read in Court

Disturbing texts reportedly sent from Jonathan Majors to his accuser, Grace Jabbari, were read in court, including some that reference physical violence and threats of suicide.

Jabbari said she wanted pain relief for injuries she reportedly sustained as a result of his violence, and Majors responded by expressing fear of being in trouble if she sought medical care, according to the texts that were read aloud. He then threatened to take his own life if she pursued a doctor. “I will probably kill myself, it’s not really contemplating anymore,” Majors reportedly wrote, according to TMZ.

The texts dated back to September 2022 and highlight details of Jabbari’s physical pain.

“They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something,” Majors allegedly wrote, according to TMZ.

“I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go.” Jabbari replied.

“I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you,” she said.

Jabbari broke down in tears while reading the texts aloud in court. Assistant D.A. Kelli Galaway continued reading them.

Majors repeatedly threatens to take his own life within the textual exchange.

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home. I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable. I want to die,” the texts said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Testifies About Candle-Throwing, Other Alleged Rage Incidents)

Jabbari relented and opted not to go see a doctor for her injuries.

Majors is on trial for allegedly attacking Jabbari in the back of a taxi in March, 2023.