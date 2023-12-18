Miami Heat Branded ‘Realistic’ Landing Spot For Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen As Trade Rumors Start To Fire Up: REPORT

Pat, Mickey … we need to make this happen.

Trade rumors are starting to fire up around Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, and one team that happens to be connected to his services is my Miami Heat.

And though I've said in the past that I'm not getting caught up in swagoo hype anymore that involves the Heat … I just can't help myself. I can't help but to think of the possibilities, how center Bam Adebayo and Markkanen would dominate in the paint, and then we would have Kevin Love coming off the bench on top of that?

Wooh! And Markkanen can shoot threes! You better believe I want this as a Heat fan!

If you’re not aware, Markkanen earned his first All-Star honor last season, and here in the 2023-24 campaign, he leads Utah with 23.7 points-per-game, while also tallying 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals on the stat sheet.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Dec. 15 that the Jazz have changed their mind in regards to viewing Markkanen as untradable. Then, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale reported the Miami Heat as a “realistic” landing spot for the Finnish star if the Jazz decided to pull the trigger.

League personnel believes Lauri Markkanen is no longer untouchable and Utah would be willing to listen to trade offers, per @JakeLFischer League personnel believes Sacramento, Atlanta and OKC would show interest in Markkanen (Via https://t.co/JaNYs4G7cB) pic.twitter.com/KsSAHA0R91 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 15, 2023

Dear, Pat Riley (President of the Miami Heat) and Mickey Arison (owner) … we need to get on the phones, especially after the travesty that happened with Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard.

Pull the trigger, gentlemen. Do it for the Trey-0-5.