LaMelo Ball Believes He’ll Be The First Pick In The 2020 NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball is very confident about his stock going into the 2020 NBA draft.

The youngest Ball brother is currently tearing up the NBL in Australia, and he thinks he has a great shot at being the first player off of the board.

“Most definitely. I believe in myself and I’ve worked hard to get here. The other guys at the top of the draft, James [Wiseman] and Anthony [Edwards], are very talented too. But just in the way I believe in myself, I think I’m the top pick,” Ball responded when asked by Yahoo Sports if he should be the first pick in the 2020 draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m so happy LaMelo is having a ton of success in the NBL right now. That’s not a joke league at all, and it’s full of fringe NBA talent.

He’s not just playing okay. He’s absolutely destroying opponents. There’s no doubt LaMelo is an NBA player, and I said he would be a couple years ago.

I know people love cheering against the Ball brothers because LaVar has a big mouth, but Lonzo and LaMelo can both play at an incredibly high level.

LaMelo is tall, he’s got great vision, his passing is on a different level and he knows how to score. Despite all the critics and haters, he’s made it clear he’s going to be a star at the highest level of basketball.

Do I think he’ll be the first pick? I can’t say for sure, but I have no doubt he’ll be one of the first three guys off of the board.

Point guards with his assets and size don’t come around very often. You have to scoop them up when you can.