Princess Diana’s Evening Gown Snags $1.1 Million At Auction

An evening gown worn by Princess Diana sold for $1.1 million at an auction in Los Angeles, Sunday.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies put the 1985 Jacques Azagury gown on the auction block as part of a “Hollywood Legends” grand finale event. The auction featured over 1.000 of the most famous artifacts in pop culture, according to a press release issued by Julien’s Auctions.

The dress was presented on day four of the event, titled, “Glamour, Grace and Greatness,” which also marked Julien’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Princess Diana’s gown was featured “with a collection of some of the most head-turning and star-making pieces of the greatest style icons of all time, created by some of the most acclaimed and revered designers in fashion and Hollywood history,” according to Julien’s press release.

The dress was described as being a “beautiful, romantic ballerina-length evening dress designed by Moroccan-British fashion designer Jacques Azagury for the Princess of Wales and worn in Florence, Italy April 23, 1985.”

The value of the gown was estimated at $100,000 – $200,000.

The iconic threads included shoulder pads with a black velvet bodice. Stars were embroidered with metallic thread made from Jakob Schlaepher fabric, and the dress included a two-tier royal blue organza skirt that was accented with a sash and bow.

“The ballerina skirt was the perfect nod to Diana’s love of dance and her being a patron of The English National Ballet,” Julien’s wrote.

Princess Diana dress sold for record £900,000 at auction https://t.co/jyfjfiDVrr — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 18, 2023

“Diana would wear numerous dresses and gowns by Azagury,” they said. (RELATED: Princess Diana Dishes On How She Felt About Her ‘Ridiculous’ Marriage And More In Newly Released Audio)

The dress was sold for $1,148,080, and was among several other prestigious items available for auction during the exclusive event, according to TMZ.

Princess Diana’s 1981 engagement portrait Blush Pink Chiffon Emanuels Blouse was also sold during the same auction.

The purchaser’s identity has not been revealed at this time.