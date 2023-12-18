Rapper Invites Woman On Stage, Apparently Orders Crew To Stomp On Her In Front Of Crowd

A video reportedly showing famous rapper Blueface inviting a fan on stage, then ordering his crew to attack her in front of a live crowd, has gone viral.

The video clip began circulating Sunday, and showed the moment he invited a white, blonde female to the stage, then moments later shoving her face down from behind, as he shouted, “get her!” The incident took place at an event he was hosting at a club in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his girlfriend, Jaidyn, Alexis, who participated in the attack, according to Unilad.

Rapper invited white woman on stage and then orders her assault. pic.twitter.com/aNzpcxjaVW — @amuse (@amuse) December 17, 2023

The altercation reportedly began when Blueface invited Alexis to the stage, and someone threw ice at her. The rapper then believed he had identified the ice-throwing culprit- the blonde woman he proceeded to invite up to the stage. The woman reportedly denied being the one that threw the ice, and as she stepped up onto the stage, she was pushed and attacked without warning, according to Unilad.

The blonde woman appeared to be face down on the stage while Alexis and other members of Blueface’s crew ganged up on her, surrounded her completely, and continued to issue blows.

Fans in the crowd could be seen with their arms up, and cell phones in hand, as they recorded the attack.

Look at everyone recording instead of doing what’s right. — Tiger Cillionaire (@wwwcryptocom) December 17, 2023

The video clips that have been circulating online do not show anyone attempting to assist the woman. (RELATED: Blueface Makes It Rain On Semi-Nude Women In His Suite At NFL Game)

The alleged victim’s identity and the extent of her injuries remain online at this time.

Angry citizens and appalled fans have taken to social media to blast Blueface for his actions, with many calling for him to face legal repercussions for his actions.

Blueface has faced backlash over a variety of other incidents and has been trolled for his highly controversial social media posts in the recent past. He is known to police.