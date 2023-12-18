Armed Robbers’ Getaway Car Gets Hijacked Mid-Heist, Police Say

Three armed, masked individuals allegedly robbed a check cashing business in Colorado and had their getaway car stolen by a fourth criminal, police said.

The three individuals allegedly robbed Hi Lo Check Cashing just before 11:00 a.m., according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD). Officers arrested two of the three suspects, and no injuries were reported. Police said the investigation was still ongoing.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen. We don’t know,” CCPD said Saturday on Facebook. (RELATED: 3 Men Break Into Abandoned Jail, Accidentally Lock Themselves In Cell).

Users on Twitter and Facebook began making jokes about the situation.

“What a plot twist,” one user wrote in the comments. “We can’t make this stuff up,” the police department responded.

“Apparently, one didn’t know their assignment. Getaway driver role… stay in car, keep car running, watch for popo AND DON’T let getaway car GET STOLEN!” a user commented on the police department’s post.

“This is how bad crime is in Joe Biden’s America. Armed robbers had their getaway car stolen in [the] middle of a robbery,” Libs Of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik wrote on Twitter.

