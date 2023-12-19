Deion Sanders Roasts Chad Johnson For Asking To Join His Coaching Staff

NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and current University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders had a hilarious response to former star receiver Chad Johnson’s request to join his coaching staff.

Speaking to Coach Sanders on Nightcap, a YouTube show he hosts with another NFL Hall of Famer – current ESPN host Shannon Sharpe – Johnson straight up asked Sanders, “I’m gonna put you on the spot right now. Since I already have 37 jobs, let’s make it 38. How about you have me come be that assistant receivers coach?”

Deion, famous for shutting down receivers on the gridiron, took it as an opportunity to shut down the former receiver off the field too. “You don’t want to do that. You ain’t dedicated like that.”

Sanders also told him “I’m not going to give you a coaching coaching job but I’ll give you a coaching job. Not a coaching coaching. Because I know you ain’t gonna do it right.” (RELATED: We Somehow Missed Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Giving The Most Amazing Financial Advice)

“Hold up what does that mean? Am I getting money money, or am I getting money?” Johnson replied.

Sanders hilariously told him he could get the “M-O” but not the “N-E-Y” yet.

Coach Prime did admit Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, has obvious talents he could bring to the table, but ultimately declared he doesn’t trust his commitment.

“Now I trust your skills, and your knowledge, and what you spit to the kids…” Prime stated. Ochocinco quickly interrupted him “Woah woah woah, spit to the kids? I’m gonna have on my cleats, I lead by example, by actually doing.”

Johnson was a lightning rod during his playing days. An undoubtedly top talent, he failed to reach the upper echelon of Hall of Fame talents like Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Despite racking up over 11,000 career receiving yards, the diva’s play was often overshadowed by his antics. The former Cincinnati Bengal and Miami Dolphin was cut by Miami in 2012 after he was arrested for headbutting his wife.

Still, there is no denying Ochocinco’s entertainment value. And the former star, despite the grotesque assault on his wife, seems to have a big heart. He’s often spotted leaving massive tips for waiters and other service workers.

