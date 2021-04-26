Chad Johnson Pays A Man $1,000 To Give Him A Ride To Starbucks

Chad Johnson handed over a decent amount of cash in order to get some Starbucks.

The legendary former NFL star recently tweeted that he was willing to pay somebody $1,000 for a round trip ride to Starbucks for a cup of coffee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not kidding at all. He just tweeted that out to all his followers over the weekend.

Anybody in Jacksonville want to make an easy 1k, I need a ride to Starbucks please, $500 going & $500 to drop me back off should suffice, please❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long at all for someone to take him up on his very generous offer and offer him a ride.

You can check out the proof below.

My guy @JoeyMcAvoy picked me up to grab Starbucks, if i get kidnapped we know who is responsible ☕️ pic.twitter.com/4d0A6u07lL — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

I got my fix pic.twitter.com/WZ4Pzl8zkw — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

This is literally the easiest $1,000 I think anyone could ever make. A quick $1,000 to drive one of the greatest NFL players ever to get some coffee? Yeah, this isn’t a tough one at all.

Fire up your car and drive over and get the man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

Also, you just have to love the fact that a multi-millionaire famous retired athlete is trusting enough to just hop in the car with a complete stranger.

As a bit of a security enthusiast, I would have advised against!

Either way, I really hope Chad Johnson never changes. The dude is a nonstop content machine.