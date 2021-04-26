Editorial

Chad Johnson Pays A Man $1,000 To Give Him A Ride To Starbucks

Chad Johnson (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Chad Johnson (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Chad Johnson handed over a decent amount of cash in order to get some Starbucks.

The legendary former NFL star recently tweeted that he was willing to pay somebody $1,000 for a round trip ride to Starbucks for a cup of coffee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not kidding at all. He just tweeted that out to all his followers over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long at all for someone to take him up on his very generous offer and offer him a ride.

You can check out the proof below.

This is literally the easiest $1,000 I think anyone could ever make. A quick $1,000 to drive one of the greatest NFL players ever to get some coffee? Yeah, this isn’t a tough one at all.

Fire up your car and drive over and get the man.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

Also, you just have to love the fact that a multi-millionaire famous retired athlete is trusting enough to just hop in the car with a complete stranger.

As a bit of a security enthusiast, I would have advised against!

Either way, I really hope Chad Johnson never changes. The dude is a nonstop content machine.