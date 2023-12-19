‘This Is Gonna Hurt Democrats’: Dem Pollster Explains Why Biden Should Fight To Keep Trump On Colorado Ballot

Democratic pollster Douglas Schoen stated Tuesday on Fox News the ruling to remove former President Donald Trump from the Colorado state ballot is not only “anti-democratic,” but President Joe Biden should “press” the Supreme Court to keep him on.

Schoen appeared on “Special Report with Bret Baier” to discuss the recent ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court to remove the former president from the state’s ballot for the upcoming 2024 elections. Fox host Brett Baier asked the Democrat pollster his thoughts on the state Supreme Courts move, citing they claimed Trump violated the 14th Amendment. (RELATED: Trump Disqualified From Colorado Ballot)

Schoen stated that as a Democrat, he believes it will not only hurt the party, but “democracy” as well. The pollster continued to highlight allegations against Trump have yet to be “fully vetted in a court of law,” emphasizing Biden should fight to keep him on the ballot.

“Well, this is one Democrat who believes this is gonna hurt Democrats and certainly hurt democracy. You know, Donald Trump has not been convicted of anything, and to kick him off the ballot preemptively is to me anti-democratic and against the interests of the Democratic Party,” Schoen stated.

“Donald Trump has a lot of negatives, but to throw him off the ballot, based on allegations which have not been fully vetted in a court of law, with appeals, is to me contrary everything our country stands for. And I’m a Biden supporter. I would vote for Joe Biden tomorrow. But I would tell Joe Biden that he should press the Supreme Court to get Donald Trump back on the Colorado ballot, indeed on every ballot.” (RELATED: Trump’s Lawyers Accuse Jack Smith Of ‘Unlawfully’ Trying To Move 2020 Election Case Forward During Pause)

In a historic decision Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision to remove the former president from the state ballot, claiming he violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” The ruling is not concrete and will be held on a pending appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court until Jan. 4, a day before the Colorado state ballot must be certified.