We Just Noticed The Controversy Over Jennifer Love Hewitt’s New Face

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s face looks nothing like it did when she was a 90s heartthrob, but she insists on condemning fans instead of just revealing what she has done.

The topic ignited when Love Hewitt debuted a new hairstyle in August, and fans quickly torched the star for having an “unrecognizable” face. The chatter has been going on for so long we can’t ignore it. The famous actress tried silencing the discussion by saying she simply used a filter on her image, then slammed critics for making her rise to her own defense. She has kept posting photos of herself — with a new face. The chiseled features and super tight skin haven’t fooled anyone.

Hewitt blamed ageism in Hollywood as being the reason fans were obsessing over her face.

She acknowledged the widespread reaction, but refused to give in and provide an honest answer as to what work she has had done.

“Aging in Hollywood is really hard. It’s really hard because you can’t do anything right,” she told Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast.

“I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on. So, I threw on a filter,” she said, before adding, “I really gave it no thought.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)

She addressed the backlash she faced on social media.

“The picture ended up somewhere, and a bunch of people were like: ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable. She’s unrecognizable, so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s,'” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)

Hewitt has since posted to social media crediting a needle-free procedure called Emsculpt, where she put the focus back on her visibly changed face, while denying she has undergone cosmetic surgery. (RELATED: Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down Kylie Jenner ‘Morphing’ Into Radically Different Looking Person)

Fans aren’t buying the story she’s selling, and many have pointed out the differences in her ‘before and after photos are simply too visibly different to ignore.