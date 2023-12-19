Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors After Assault Conviction: REPORT

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) reportedly dropped famous actor Jonathan Majors after he was convicted of assault and harassment.

Majors was convicted Monday in relation to an altercation with his estranged girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, according to the New York Post. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said Marvel will drop Majors from all projects in the MCU and has severed ties with the actor entirely, effective immediately, according to TMZ.

Majors was set to play the key role of Marvel’s villain, Kang the Conqueror. He has already portrayed the character in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The famous actor had also appeared in two seasons of the Disney + show, “Loki.”

By all accounts, Majors’ star was on the rise in Hollywood. He was featured in the second season of “Loki,” and was slated to appear in additional Marvel movies soon. It was believed he would reprise the role of Kang for at least two more movies, and he was expected to have been heavily promoted within the franchise.

The two new “Avengers” films currently in development that have already gone to pre-production will be veering in a different direction, without Majors, according to TMZ. Sources close to the matter reportedly suggested Marvel had already been weighing options for replacement before the trial.

Marvel’s decision to abandon Majors came just a few hours after he was found guilty on two out of four counts as part of his criminal trial, according to the outlet.

Majors faced assault and harassment charges after being accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend in March, according to the outlet.

Majors could face a maximum of one year behind bars, according to the New York Post. His sentencing date has not yet been made public.