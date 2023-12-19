Miranda Cosgrove Says She’s Never Been Drunk

Actress Miranda Cosgrove, best known for her role in “iCarly,” revealed she has never been drunk before.

Cosgrove spoke with her castmate, Josh Peck, on his Monday episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, where she stunned fans by demonstrating how innocent she is. When she was asked to talk about the craziest things she has ever done, Cosgrove admitted, “I’ve never been drunk in my entire life. Crazy.”

The 30-year-old star has been working in Hollywood since she was a child actor starring in “School of Rock,” as well as “Drake and Josh.” The idea that she hadn’t dabbled in drugs and alcohol proved to be shocking news for many fans.

“Someone get this girl [drunk], would ya? I mean, this poor girl has never experienced being drunk,” Josh said.

Despite never experiencing drunkenness to date, she confessed that she was “open to it,” and went on to explain how she has managed to get this far without ever experimenting with drugs or alcohol.

“I truly don’t have a good reason. I’ve never even been buzzed. I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips,” Cosgrove admitted.

The topic proved to be a very interesting one for the podcasters.

Josh’s co-host, Ben Soffer probed further and asked if Cosgrove had ever smoked anything.

“No, I’ve never smoked anything. I had an edible, like an edible brownie, and I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested,” the actress said.

She explained that her sobriety was due in part to the different kind of role she took on as a teen. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Says He’ll Try To Curb His Drinking Habit In The New Year)

"I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever," she told Josh on the podcast.

“But yeah, I’m open to drinking. I’m still planning on it at some point… even though I’m 30.”

“Should’ve done it on my birthday, my 30th!” she said.