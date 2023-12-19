Tucker’s Right, Western Civilization Is About To Collapse. Did You Even Notice?

A clip of Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson describing the collapse of Western civilization went viral Monday.

Carlson delivered a speech on the collapse of Western civilization to an audience at AmericaFest 2023. He spoke under the perspective of social decline, in that who we are, the foundations of culture we used to build our empires, are being torn down by people who benefitted from them most (i.e., anyone who uses any type of modern technology). He noted how a return to Christian values, even for those who do not follow the Christian faith, is one of the core means of restoring our former unity and strength.

Christianity is built on the concepts of unconditional love, strength, and placing oneself beneath a higher power who holds you to the greatest standard within your humanity. “The individual matters. The individual has a soul,” Carlson continued in his depiction of the real values that stem from Christianity, whether you want to believe it or not. (RELATED: Is Tucker Carlson Trolling Or Is He Flirting With A Run At The White House?)

But the individual is being destroyed under the growing communist sentiment of the Western world. Entire groups are labeled for the most beautiful, superficial, and/or niche aspects of their collective identities, instead of the brilliant things that make them unique as a singular person.

So, playing with this concept of collective identity, let me ask you: what does America do for the rest of the world right now?

Tucker Carlson: “The goal is to overthrow Western civilization. What is Western civilization? Has anyone Wikipedia’d that recently? It’s Christian civilization, that’s what it is.” pic.twitter.com/XYKX6T67iI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 19, 2023

Because as much as the collapse of Western civilization is founded on the ideas of Christianity, it is also driven by inherently practical factors.

America doesn’t make anything anymore … unless you count debt, homelessness, and “medical” supplies that don’t cure a damn thing —they just keep you alive and in pain long enough for your family to go bankrupt to Big Pharma.

There is nothing the rest of the world needs from us. And we’re in the thick of a major financial catastrophe that could easily shut down our economy by the end of 2024, if not before. So when we stop buying things from the rest of the world, what will they need us for?

Western civilization collapse isn’t just based on fruitless ideological wittering. It’s this wittering that normalizes our lethargy, and allows us to become a hemisphere of armchair philosophers while we slowly starve inside our homes because we always thought someone beneath us would bring us food. (RELATED: Cutbacks On Medicine, Food, And More Point Toward Financial Crisis)

Call me crazy, but I’m pretty sure this mindset is going to kill most of us by the end of the decade. And I don’t see a single person doing a damn thing to stop this.

The only way we can stop this decline is to start respecting the individual and allow them to meet their own needs to survive — food, water, energy. But the globalist oligarchy and their purchased lawmakers aren’t going to allow you to live autonomously, because the only way they retain their power is by taking away as much of yours as they possibly can. Sadly, you keep letting them.