Police Arrest DOD Employee For Allegedly Exposing Himself On Wooded Trail: REPORT

Authorities arrested an employee from the Department of Defense (DOD) in Virginia for alleged indecent exposure Saturday, NBC Washington reported.

Fifty-three-year-old Sean Maxwell was apprehended by authorities after reports emerged that he allegedly exposed himself on a wooded trail, according to NBC Washington. The arrest reportedly took place in a neighborhood in Virginia, which was swarmed by police vehicles.

Carrie Leslie, a local resident, described the scene as puzzling.

“We had no idea what was going on,” Leslie said, according to NBC Washington. She recounted the presence of about six police cars on the first day, followed by around three the next day, with officers going door-to-door.

Fairfax County police received a call about a sex offense in the area just after noon Saturday, NBC Washington added. Upon arrival, a victim allegedly told officers that Maxwell had exposed himself while jogging. The police managed to obtain video evidence of the act, according to the report.

When officers arrived at the scene, one of the victims told them Sean Maxwell had exposed himself while jogging, and they were able to get video of him in the act. https://t.co/Z8nZFQAEUQ — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) December 20, 2023

The investigation escalated as authorities suspected the alleged exposure was not an isolated incident, according to the outlet. Police believe Maxwell may have allegedly committed similar acts multiple times, NBC Washington reported. The authorities have canvassed the area seeking other potential victims.

“We’re trying to get the word out to see if anyone else had a similar experience,” a police spokesperson said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Sexual Assault Suspect Half-Conscious In Street After Bystanders Allegedly Beat Him)

The neighborhood is now grappling with the reality of the situation.

“I guess hopefully, there was nothing that went beyond simply indecent exposure. Not that that’s great to start with, but just so that everyone was safe,” Leslie added, according to NBC Washington.

The local authorities are urging anyone with additional information or who may have been a victim to come forward as the investigation continues.

The DOD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.