What The Hell? NFL Playder Chandler Jones Has Absolutely Bizarre Interaction With A Load Of Police Officers

It’s only getting worse and worse for Chandler Jones…

The former defensive end for each the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots recently had another incident with police, and with a load of officers at that. And it was an absolutely bizarre scene, taking place at his Scottsdale, Arizona, home.

Despite freaking out and dropping his camera to leave us just audio in the background, Jones strangely published the weird video to his Instagram profile Monday morning. In the video, multiple Maricopa County officers can be heard having a conversation with Jones in his driveway. (RELATED: Derrick Henry Implies He’s Leaving Tennessee Titans — The Only Team He’s Ever Known — After This Season)

“Somebody save me ‘Meek me’ voice,” Jones oddly captioned the video.

The footage shows one of the cops telling him, “Mr. Jones, we’ve got to talk about why we’re here now,” to which Jones responded by yelling, “Wait Wait! No!” and dropping the camera to the ground.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No One (@chanjones)

Soon after, Jones took to Twitter to make this bizarre episode that much more bizarre.

Hey I want to apologize to everyone right now for my ratchet post! I am not a menace. Presidential Pastor Jones. — No One (@chanjones55) December 18, 2023

To me, it’s quite clear what’s going on. But having to uphold journalistic integrity here at the Daily Caller, I can’t speculate and have to leave you guys guessing what I think is happening here … if you’re a football fan, you’ll know.

The man needs help from where I’m sitting, not judgment, and I’m gonna ride off into the sunset with that.