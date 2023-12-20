What’s Going On? Colts Shockingly Suspend Two Players For The Rest Of The Season In The Middle Of Playoff Race

Woah … what on earth is going on here?

The Indianapolis Colts have hit two of their players with suspensions for the rest of the 2023 season, which is a shocking decision by the franchise considering their spot in the NFL playoff race, according to ESPN.

The two players are wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown, with the Colts citing conduct detrimental for their suspensions. No other reason than that was given. (RELATED: Tommy DeVito’s Agent Apparently Screwed Over A Small Business Owner, But The NFL QB Immediately Made It Right)

For Indy’s 30-13 victory Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, each player was listed as a healthy scratch, with both coming in stunning fashion. Just days later, they were hit with suspensions from the Colts.

After the dub, Indianapolis brought their winning record to 8-6, and at the moment, they have the No. 7 spot — the last spot (where they would play my Miami Dolphins, who has the No. 2 seed) — in the AFC playoffs with three contests left on the schedule.

McKenzie’s suspension in particular is quite fascinating, this because of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.‘s Week 16 status being uncertain at this time after taking a massive hit from Steelers’ Damontae Kazee. The Pittsburgh safety ended up being ejected and suspended for the rest of the campaign due to the smash.

The #Colts have suspended CB Tony Brown and WR Isaiah McKenzie for the remainder of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team. pic.twitter.com/gFoODK68Yg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

Now obviously we have no idea what’s going on here, but if I had to guess, I’d say these suspensions are linked to either PED use or gambling, and with how secretive the Colts (and the NFL for that matter) are being about this whole thing, I think I’m gonna go ahead and ride with the latter.

And speaking of gambling, check out this pain slip that I had from Tuesday night:

The definition of a pain slip… Good God 🤮 #PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/3zYCjorUaH — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 20, 2023

Pain, just utter pain.