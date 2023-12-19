Editorial

Tommy DeVito’s Agent Apparently Screwed Over A Small Business Owner, With The NFL QB Immediately Making It Right

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and his agent apparently screwed over a pizzeria in New Jersey, but the former immediately made it right. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @darrenrovell]

Tommy DeVito is a saint!

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and his agent apparently screwed over a pizzeria in New Jersey. The pizzeria canceled an event featuring the QB due to his agent doubling his fee to make appearances.

Making an announcement on social media, Coniglio’s Old Fashioned pizzeria said they wouldn’t be hosting DeVito anymore at an event following the restaurant receiving “word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling,” going from $10,000 to $20,000. (RELATED: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Blasts His Own Team, And Then Cringes Everybody Out By Not Knowing What ‘Commitment’ Means)

Sean Stellato, who is the agent of DeVito, shot up his client’s appearance fee following DeVito leading New York to a comeback “Monday Night Football” win over the Green Bay Packers, according to a social media post from Coniglio’s. The pizzeria, based in Morristown, New Jersey, announced the cancellation Sunday following DeVito struggling in the G-Men‘s 24-6 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

Fortunately though, DeVito proved to be a class act, showing up to the restaurant after the drama and doing so for free.

Awesome stuff by Tommy DeVito!