Tommy DeVito’s Agent Apparently Screwed Over A Small Business Owner, With The NFL QB Immediately Making It Right

Tommy DeVito is a saint!

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and his agent apparently screwed over a pizzeria in New Jersey. The pizzeria canceled an event featuring the QB due to his agent doubling his fee to make appearances.

Making an announcement on social media, Coniglio’s Old Fashioned pizzeria said they wouldn’t be hosting DeVito anymore at an event following the restaurant receiving “word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling,” going from $10,000 to $20,000. (RELATED: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Blasts His Own Team, And Then Cringes Everybody Out By Not Knowing What ‘Commitment’ Means)

Sean Stellato, who is the agent of DeVito, shot up his client’s appearance fee following DeVito leading New York to a comeback “Monday Night Football” win over the Green Bay Packers, according to a social media post from Coniglio’s. The pizzeria, based in Morristown, New Jersey, announced the cancellation Sunday following DeVito struggling in the G-Men‘s 24-6 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

After Tommy DeVito’s agent doubled the price of his appearance at Coniglio’s pizza in Morristown, the owner, Nino Coniglio, decided he wasn’t in the biz of paying athletes to appear at his pizzareia. Here’s his message to DeVito and agent Sean Stellato. @1010WINS @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/k3DCZye78V — Mack Rosenberg (@MackRosenberg) December 19, 2023

Fortunately though, DeVito proved to be a class act, showing up to the restaurant after the drama and doing so for free.

Class Act: Giants QB Tommy DeVito showed up on his own this afternoon and unpaid to Coniglios, the pizza shop that originally had scheduled an appearance. Making sodas the old fashioned way with owner Nino Coniglio. pic.twitter.com/k8w8pK5OkG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2023

Awesome stuff by Tommy DeVito!