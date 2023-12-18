Steelers’ Damontae Kazee Suspended For The Rest Of The Season For Simply Playing Football … You Know … His Job

My man got suspended for playing football! The nonsense is real!

Damontae Kazee, who is a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, laid a massive hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. during the Sunday game between the two teams, and it’s now led to a blunt punishment from the NFL. (RELATED: What The Hell? NFL Player Chandler Jones Has Absolutely Bizarre Interaction With A Load Of Police Officers)

The league announced Monday that Kazee has been suspended for the rest of the 2023 season, and this includes the playoffs. For their reasoning, the NFL cited “repeated violations” of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

While Pittman was diving to catch a Gardner Minshew throw, the defensive back laid him out, leading to Kazee being ejected from the contest and Pittman suffering a concussion. And now Kazee is out for the rest of the year.

Here’s Kazee’s pop if you missed it:

BREAKING: #Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the remainder of the season for this hit, per @RapSheet

pic.twitter.com/31J2ce6vAD — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 18, 2023

Holy hell, the NFL has gotten so soft.

Like, what the hell was Damontae Kazee supposed to do? Just let Michael Pittman Jr. catch the ball?

But I guess this is what the league wants, to get away from the glorious stuff that made football the popular fun-fest it is today, or at least used to be, and give us more Taylor Swift ridiculousness and disrespect to us so-called “Brads, dads and Chads,” or whatever the hell that saying is — I’m sure I got it wrong.

And to think I used to like Taylor…

She’s got some bangers though, can’t even lie.