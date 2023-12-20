Man Shot And Killed After Attempting To Burn 9-Year-Old Child He Believed Was Demon-Possessed: REPORT

A man accused of hitting a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) (Florida) with a metal bar, as well as trying to burn a 9-year-old child he thought was demon-possessed, was shot and killed Tuesday by another officer, according to the HCSO, per FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

At around 4:00 p.m., first responders got a call about multiple people setting a pile of debris on fire while on the side of a road, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, per the outlet.

Originally responding to the scene was Highlands County Fire Rescue, who then contacted police after they confronted the man Richard Myron Ham, who was 39 years old. When officers showed up, the suspect had two metal rods, according to HSCO, per FOX 13.

When the deputies issued Ham orders, he refused to follow along, which resulted in him getting tased by police. However, the taser didn’t affect him whatsoever, pulling the probes out of his body and then picking back up a metal bar, according to officers, per the outlet.

Then, Ham decided to swing the bar at an officer, striking them in the head, according to police, per FOX 13.

In response, another deputy shot his firearm at Ham, leading to Ham being transported to the hospital. There, he was pronounced dead. The officer who was injured was also taken to the hospital where he received treatment, according to HCSO, per the outlet.

Ham, and a 30-year-old woman, were burning the possessions of a 9-year-old child — the son of the woman — because they thought that he was demon-possessed, according to HCSO, per FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Ham also placed the child into the fire and put a blanket on top of him that was also set ablaze, but fortunately, the 9-year-old escaped with no harm being done, according to police, per the outlet. (RELATED: Drunk Dude Apparently Attacks Police On Spirit Plane (Because Of Course) Bound For … You Guessed It … FLORIDA!)

Both the woman and her son, out of Wichita, Kansas, were labeled missing and endangered people Dec. 6. It’s not exactly known how they ended up in Highlands County, according to deputies, per FOX 13.

Found in the vehicle that Ham and the woman were driving in were several guns and drugs, according to HCSO, per the outlet.