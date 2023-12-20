School Reportedly Bans Christmas Decor And Music On Buses

A Pennsylvania school district sent out a memo to employees, specifically bus drivers, stating that they can’t put up Christmas decorations, play Christmas music, or dress up for Christmas, per Libs of TikTok.

“If you have decorated your bus with anything specific to the Christmas Holiday or any other decorations relating to a specific religion, please remove them immediately,” the memo reads, in part.

So the kids can’t have Christmas, but this same school district posts about Pride Month in June. God forbid we celebrate Jesus’ birth, and not just celebrate who adults like to have sex with.

