Logan Paul Left ‘Gushing Blood’ From Dillon Danis Molly Whop After All Hell Breaks Loose During Press Conference

Oh man … I cannot wait to be in front of my television screen Saturday night (if Logan doesn’t coward out).

Then, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are supposed to be squaring off in England after all the hype this summer, and we got a sneak peak of that Thursday when Danis absolutely molly whopped Paul during a press conference promoting the fight — sparking up after Paul threw his microphone at Danis, which led to Danis completely poppin’ Paul on the head with his and left Logan “gushing blood.”

But as entertaining as the scene was, Danis apparently messed up Paul pretty good, leading to his trainer, Milton Lacroix, to tell USA Today that the fight might not happen now. Which, by the way, I can’t help but to view as the most cowardly ish from the Paul camp, especially after how Danis has completely owned his ass throughout the entire buildup.

“Right now, we going through hell,” said Lacroix. “He got hit in the face. His eye’s cut. So right now I’m just bugging out right now, just trying to find somebody. There might not be a fight.”

WEAK!

WATCH:

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis exchange bottle throws before being escorted off stage 😳 #PaulDanis #XSeries10 pic.twitter.com/LJNWoT56uS — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 12, 2023

Here’s Logan “gushing blood” from Danis’ knock, as Twitter account @HappyPunch put it:

New angle shows Logan Paul cut 🩸 also Logan got hit with a bottle right after on the head! pic.twitter.com/jOHBtDP7mT — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 12, 2023

And to think I used to like Logan Paul… Though he did get Danis good with this one…

Logan Paul brought out Chris Hansen after calling Dillon Danis a “predator” 😳 PaulDanis #XSeries10 “Your name sounds very familiar. Take a seat right over there.” pic.twitter.com/WFuJaB2LjM — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 12, 2023

But I digress.

For months now, Dillon Danis has completely embarrassed Logan, not only slaying his girl in social media warfare, but providing evidence to the allegations of fiancé Nina Agdal being a complete whore — which she is.

And now, after Logan Paul STARTS a physical altercation by throwing a friggin’ MICROPHONE, Danis STILL gets the best of him with an absolutely gorgeous clip to Paul’s head, and doing it with his mic in the process that apparently left Paul bleeding.

I mean, damn … now I see why Paul is trying to pull out. Just way too much embarrassment going on right now.

Just imagine if Danis completes the sweep — social media, press conference, fight — Saturday… (RELATED: WWE Turns Down CM Punk For Now, Still Leaves Door Open For Potential Return: REPORT)

This is why Logan is wanting to pull out, which justifies what I called him earlier … COWARD!