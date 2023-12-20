Famous Actress Sydney Sweeney Reveals How She Really Feels About Her Legendary Breasts

Already-iconic actress Sydney Sweeney told Glamour UK on Thursday exactly how she feels about her absolutely legendary breasts.

Sweeney is, in all honesty, the next Emily Blunt. She’s just one of those few actresses who can do it all: comedy, romance, deeply brutal emotional nasties and probably action. But Sweeney is also known for being one of the most beautiful humans to have ever walked the Earth, which is why it’s so surprising that she almost went under the knife to change two of her biggest aesthetic assets.

“Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them. When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller,” she told the outlet. But apparently her mother intervened, supporting Sweeney like no bra ever could.

"My mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college,'" Sweeney continued. "And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

But for anyone hoping to get a proper look, Sweeney is in a long-term steady relationship with Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino … so get your head out the gutter!