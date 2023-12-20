‘Very Beatable’: Trump Calls For Chip Roy To Be Primaried Over DeSantis Support

Former President Donald Trump called for Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy to face a primary challenge over his support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid.

“Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy,” Trump posted to Truth Social Monday evening. “For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!”



Roy drew Trump’s ire when DeSantis posted a clip to Twitter on Monday in which Roy said DeSantis “will actually sign” legislation securing the border, in an appearance beside the Florida governor on Fox News’ “Hannity.” He said DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “saved the election for House Republicans” in 2022, cinching the majority.

“The fact is, we have a solution,” Roy said. “House Republicans passed H.R. 2, a strong border security bill. The key is, we need to force getting it passed and force the president to sign it. And if he won’t do it, we need to elect a president who will actually sign that into law unlike President Trump, who in 2018 was siding with Paul Ryan.” (RELATED: Trump Warns Mexico ‘Will No Longer Be Around’ If WWIII Begins)

CHIP ROY: Ron DeSantis “will actually sign” border security legislation “unlike Pres. Trump, who in 2018, was siding with Paul Ryan to try to pass an amnesty-first rather than a border security-first bill, which left us with the situation we’re facing right now” pic.twitter.com/hvYbU2OLrK — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 19, 2023

There is one problem with Trump’s proposal — the deadline to file for candidacy in a primary against Roy was last week, according to The New Republic. Roy has opposed the former president before, voting against overturning the 2020 election results.

The Biden administration is currently negotiating with Republicans in Congress, who want the president to fund border security before any additional aid is distributed to Ukraine.