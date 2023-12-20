Video Shows Rolling Car Head Straight For Woman Pushing Child In Stroller

A car crashed and rolled over Saturday afternoon in the U.K., nearly missing a child and her mother.

A video released Monday captured the tense moments.

The vehicle went off course from the English roadway, crashing directly into a lamppost. It then flipped over on its side, landing on top of a stroller with a baby, which was being pushed by a woman.

Both the mother and her young daughter are safe, according to BirminghamLive.

The car landed "just inches" from the stroller, according to the same report.

Moments later, the woman reportedly ran away from the destruction with her baby girl in her arms. She eventually sat on a chair in front of a local restaurant.

"The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash," a shop worker, who reportedly burst into action to aid the pair after the crash, told BirminghamLive.

Both the female driver of the SUV and the infant suffered non-life threatening wounds.

The mother was treated on the scene and subsequently “discharged” on the spot, according to the outlet.