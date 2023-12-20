World

Video Shows Rolling Car Head Straight For Woman Pushing Child In Stroller

[Screenshot/Twitter/USA Today]

Alexander Pease Contributor
A car crashed and rolled over Saturday afternoon in the U.K., nearly missing a child and her mother.

A video released Monday captured the tense moments.

The vehicle went off course from the English roadway, crashing directly into a lamppost. It then flipped over on its side, landing on top of a stroller with a baby, which was being pushed by a woman.


Both the mother and her young daughter are safe, according to BirminghamLive.

The car landed “just inches” from the stroller, according to the same report. (RELATED: ‘Bleeding On Her Head’: Video Appears To Show School Bus Slamming Into Line Of Cars, Reportedly Injuring A Child)

Moments later, the woman reportedly ran away from the destruction with her baby girl in her arms. She eventually sat on a chair in front of a local restaurant.


“The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash,” a shop worker, who reportedly burst into action to aid the pair after the crash, told BirminghamLive. (RELATED: Cops Slam SUV Into Gay Bar, Arrest Owner For Allegedly Assaulting Them)

Both the female driver of the SUV and the infant suffered non-life threatening wounds.

The mother was treated on the scene and subsequently “discharged” on the spot, according to the outlet.